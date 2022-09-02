Nicholls signs partnership agreement with BALANCED Media | Technology

Nicholls State University has signed an agreement with BALANCED Media | Technology, an award-winning technology company specializing in advanced data infrastructure, that will place the soon-to-be-built Coastal Center at the epicenter of new technology development opportunities. The agreement is made possible through the support of the Nicholls Foundation.

The Coastal Center at Nicholls is slated to become a leading research facility, supporting a “working coast” in the fight against coastal land loss. Utilizing BALANCED Media | Technology’s HEWMEN® platform of innovative technology solutions with Nicholls State University’s cutting-edge research will create opportunities benefitting the Gulf Coast region environmentally and economically.

“This is a unique opportunity to change the trajectory of our region and Nicholls State University,” Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune said. “The partnership of Nicholls State University and the Coastal Center with BALANCED Media | Technology will allow Nicholls State University researchers to use an Advanced Data Infrastructure and the patented HEWMEN technology platform to solve some of our most pressing coastal problems and create a working coast. This opportunity will allow our researchers to collaborate globally on an unprecedented scale by leveraging the advanced tools in data refinement to access information that has been out of reach until now.”

“Nicholls has a wealth of data, and BALANCED has the technology to unlock that data,” Robert M. Atkins, CEO of BALANCED Media | Technology, said. “Through our partnership, solutions to the problem of coastal restoration will move from possibility to reality. As commercial partners join us in this effort, we not only protect our coast and the industries that rely on it but also pave the way for new industry and the preservation of our heritage.”

The Coastal Center at Nicholls State University, which is projected to open its doors in early 2024, will focus on research, education, and solutions to coastal problems along the southeastern Louisiana Gulf Coast, including community resilience and preservation of community history and culture.

“This is an extremely exciting time for Nicholls State University to partner with a technology company like BALANCED,” Christopher Riviere, Nicholls Foundation President, said. “The Nicholls Foundation is committed to supporting endeavors like this one that will not only benefit Nicholls, but also the entire bayou region.”

Established in 2019 by a memorandum between the State of Louisiana, through the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and Nicholls State University, the Coastal Center will focus on studies pertaining to the Atchafalaya River and the Atchafalaya and Terrebonne Basins.