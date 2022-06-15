Nicholls Small Business Development Center to Receives State’s Top Award

Jimmy Nguyen, associate center director, and Suzanne Carlos, business consultant, will accept the award during the 2022 SBA and Louisiana Economic Development Small Business Award Ceremony on Thursday, May 5 at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. The event is held annually during National Small Business Week.

“Receiving this award is one of my greatest accomplishments. It’s been a goal of mine since taking on a leadership role in 2018,” Nguyen said. “I couldn’t have been able to achieve this without the support of Nicholls State University, our Bayou Region partners and my clients. My clients have persevered through the pandemic and Ida which gives me the strength to continue to do my best each day.”

The SBA Louisiana District highlighted the Nicholls SBDC’s “hard work, innovative ideas, and dedication” to the Bayou Region community in their announcement of the award.

Through a partnership with Chevron, the Nicholls SBDC has made a strong impact on the Bayou Region economy. Since 2019, they have hosted pitch competitions that award money to innovative Bayou Region entrepreneurs and start-ups that will best strengthen the local economy.

Following Hurricane Ida in 2021, Chevron and the Nicholls SBDC partnered again to award disaster relief grants to Bayou Region businesses.

Additionally, the Nicholls SBDC has worked closely with the new Bayou Region Incubator to provide help for business owners whose organizations are targeting coastal erosion.

The Nicholls SBDC offers business consulting and entrepreneurial workshops to small businesses in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. For more information on the Nicholls SBDC, visit https://louisianasbdc.org/lsbdc-nicholls-state-universityhttps://louisianasbdc.org/lsbdc-nicholls-state-university.