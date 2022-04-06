Nicholls SPA Takes Home Two Awards from National Conference

The Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities (APCA) recognized the Nicholls State University Student Programming Association (SPA) with two awards during the association’s annual National Conference last week.

SPA took home the first place award for best t-shirt, produced for Colonel Gras, and a second-place award for best novelty item, their crawfish plush during the APCA National Conference in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The conference was held March 23-27.

Carolanne Moore, student activities coordinator and SPA advisor, said the Nicholls students shined at the conference.

“This recognition speaks volumes to the talent of our SPA board members,” she said. “Even with the absence of in-person student events and programming conferences, such as APCA, over the past 2 years due to the pandemic, our students were ready to show what their creative minds can produce with our unique campus culture.”

Students from Nicholls SPA were able to network with other student leaders from across the country, speak to vendors and attend educational sessions on ways to interact with a campus community.

SPA President Taylor Roussel said attending the APCA conference was something she and the rest of the programming association had wanted to do for the last two years.

“Finally being given the opportunity to experience APCA fully was such a surreal moment for everyone involved,” she said. “It was overwhelming but in the best way possible. I am so grateful for the opportunity to make connections and network with the inspiring people at the conference. This has infused the SPA team with new knowledge and resources that we cannot wait to put to use to create new events for the student body.”

In addition to the two awards, Nicholls SPA was also nominated for advisor of the year, program/event of the year, student programmer of the year and organization of the year.

For more information on Nicholls SPA, visit www.nicholls.edu/spa.