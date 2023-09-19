Nicholls State University 2023 Freshmen Class grew over 20 percent

According to 14th-day class statistics, Nicholls State University enrolled 6,200 students, an increase of 301 students from fall 2022 due to an incoming first-time freshmen class that grew 20.3% and a 73.5% increase in high school students participating in dual enrollment courses both within and outside of campus. The university continues to excel by retaining 76.2% of its first- and full-time freshmen from fall 2022 to fall 2023. Of Nicholls’ 6,200 students, 5,632 are undergraduates and 568 are graduate students.

“Nicholls is dedicated to its mission to prepare all students for regional and global professions. Our recruiting efforts were successful, educating students on the benefits of our small, friendly campus, rich with excellent academic programs. Our primary focus is the student experience, with extensive programming to support our undergraduates and graduates on their path to attaining their degree and skills to be adaptable and resilient in their careers and life. The energy on campus this semester has been amazing,” said Assistant Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Effectiveness and Planning, Renee Hicks.

Nicholls State awarded 68 Valedictorian Scholarships, nodding to the student quality the university serves and the value it has to offer. Nicholls’ most popular majors for fall 2023 include nursing, allied health sciences, business administration, psychology and biology.

Nicholls’ first-time freshmen class is 7.36% more diverse than fall 2022, with 53.7% identifying as First Generation students. Nicholls celebrated its second annual First-Generation Experience this fall to provide students with the tools needed to succeed in college. The conference-style event hosted informational sessions students could choose from to attend, with workshop topics including studying, preparing and navigating college courses, time management skills, financial aid information, and getting involved on campus.

As the university celebrates its 75th anniversary, Nicholls is embarking on the implementation of its new Strategic Plan for 2023-2028, “ Experience Nicholls: Louisiana’s Coastal University .” The new plan, built on the foundations of sustainability, communication and safety, will focus on the Nicholls experience through the pillars of the student, employee, academic and community experience.