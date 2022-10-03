Nicholls State University Announces 2022 Homecoming Court, releases schedule of events

Nicholls State University announced its 2022 Homecoming Court ahead of its 2022 Homecoming Week set to take place on Oct 10-15, 2022. The court members are:

Candidates for King Candidates for Queen Matthew Badeaux Houma, LA Meghan Belanger Houma, LA Connor Hebert Houma, LA Victoria Bourgeois Thibodaux, LA Corey Hebert Houma, LA Megan Chiasson Cut Off, LA Mark Hue Thibodaux, LA Courteney Dufrene Gheens, LA Hayden Rice Houma, LA Bailey Dupre Bourg, LA Kelby Toups Thibodaux, LA Renee Rasid Larose, LA Rodney “Duke” Woods Thibodaux, LA Angela Yañez Baton Rouge, LA

The 2022 Homecoming Week theme is “It’s Good to be Home,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate with their Colonel family.

Nicholls Executive Director of Alumni and External Affairs Monique Crochet said, “The Alumni Federation is excited to help host and celebrate this year’s Homecoming. The theme, ‘It’s Good to be Home,’ is a perfect fit. We know that the past couple of years have been challenging. As we embark upon Nicholls’ 75th Anniversary next year, the feeling of being home or coming home has a nice sound to it, and I want our alums to feel at home all the time.”

To kick things off, all students are invited to the Homecoming Pep Rally set to take place on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. in Guidry Stadium. Athletic Director Jonathan Terrell will lead the pep rally and students will learn the fight song and alma mater and meet all the fall sports teams, coaches and players, along with Nicholls’ past homecoming queen and king and Mr. and Ms. Nicholls.

Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022, will feature the 3rd Annual LGBTQIA+ Ally Rally from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Student Union with open mic, music, refreshments and more. The most colorful and creative wardrobe will win a swagbag. Then, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. join the Nicholls NAACP annual homecoming fashion show in the Cotillion Ballroom.

Head to the Callais Student Rec Center Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Alive @ Five and the Homecoming Bonfire. Enjoy a campground theme with games and live music then watch the SGA Homecoming Bonfire be lit by the past homecoming king and queen.

Join the homecoming tradition on the Bayouside Dock for Pirogue Races from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The race is open to students, faculty, staff and alumni.

To culminate the week, the Homecoming Tailgate and Pep Rally will take place in the tailgate area starting at noon. Then, at 3 p.m. head to Guidry Stadium to watch Nicholls v. Incarnate Word (UIW). Visit https://nichollstickets.universitytickets.com/ for tickets.