Nicholls State University Awarded 620 Degrees at Spring 2024 Commencement

Nicholls State University awarded 620 degrees during its spring 2024 commencement ceremonies. Of the degrees awarded, 60 were summa cum laude graduates (at least 3.90 GPA), 46 were magna cum laude graduates (3.7-3.899 GPA), 73 were cum laude graduates (3.5-3.699 GPA) and 21 graduate students earned their masters degrees with graduate honors.
Undergraduates who completed their degree with a perfect 4.0 GPA received the President’s Medal of Honor. Those 21 students were:
- Abigail C. Arceneaux, Elementary Education, Thibodaux
- Emily C. Arceneaux, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Bourg
- Catherine A. Bertholf, Psychology – Pre-Counseling, Scott
- Gabrielle E. Chaisson, Mass Communication – Public Relations, Thibodaux
- Anna C. Cohn, Culinary Arts – Patisserie, Houston, Texas
- Kristen M. Crutti, Human Performance Education, Luling
- Isabelle R. Danos, Elementary Education, Cut Off
- Alexis R. Dantin, History and Secondary Education – Social Studies, Golden Meadow
- Savanah C. Fremin, Psychology – Pre-Counseling, Thibodaux
- Michael A. Hill, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Thibodaux
- Sarah E. Kraemer, Mass Communication – Journalism, Gray
- Zachary M. Ledet, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Chauvin
- Kaelynn M. Louviere, Birth to Five Early Interventionist/Special Education, Houma
- Jamere S. Lucien, Finance and Accounting, Napoleonville
- Alex E. Mckeon, Biology – Pre-Physical Therapy, Houma
- Ahni M. Mire, Health Sciences – Pre-Athletic Training, Abbeville
- Carli’ R. Pitre, Psychology – Pre-Counseling, Houma
- Kaitlyn M. Rodrigue, Finance and Accounting, Thibodaux
- Hannah C. Roussel, Nursing, Hester
- Derrick M. Theriot, English – Writing and Rhetoric, Houma
- Alyssa M. Wong, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Thibodaux
A full list of spring 2024 graduates can be found here.