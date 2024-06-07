Nicholls State University Awarded 620 Degrees at Spring 2024 Commencement

Nicholls State University awarded 620 degrees during its spring 2024 commencement ceremonies. Of the degrees awarded, 60 were summa cum laude graduates (at least 3.90 GPA), 46 were magna cum laude graduates (3.7-3.899 GPA), 73 were cum laude graduates (3.5-3.699 GPA) and 21 graduate students earned their masters degrees with graduate honors.

Undergraduates who completed their degree with a perfect 4.0 GPA received the President’s Medal of Honor. Those 21 students were:

Abigail C. Arceneaux, Elementary Education, Thibodaux

Emily C. Arceneaux, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Bourg

Catherine A. Bertholf, Psychology – Pre-Counseling, Scott

Gabrielle E. Chaisson, Mass Communication – Public Relations, Thibodaux

Anna C. Cohn, Culinary Arts – Patisserie, Houston, Texas

Kristen M. Crutti, Human Performance Education, Luling

Isabelle R. Danos, Elementary Education, Cut Off

Alexis R. Dantin, History and Secondary Education – Social Studies, Golden Meadow

Savanah C. Fremin, Psychology – Pre-Counseling, Thibodaux

Michael A. Hill, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Thibodaux

Sarah E. Kraemer, Mass Communication – Journalism, Gray

Zachary M. Ledet, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Chauvin

Kaelynn M. Louviere, Birth to Five Early Interventionist/Special Education, Houma

Jamere S. Lucien, Finance and Accounting, Napoleonville

Alex E. Mckeon, Biology – Pre-Physical Therapy, Houma

Ahni M. Mire, Health Sciences – Pre-Athletic Training, Abbeville

Carli’ R. Pitre, Psychology – Pre-Counseling, Houma

Kaitlyn M. Rodrigue, Finance and Accounting, Thibodaux

Hannah C. Roussel, Nursing, Hester

Derrick M. Theriot, English – Writing and Rhetoric, Houma

Alyssa M. Wong, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Thibodaux