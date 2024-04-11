Nicholls State University Awarded Stellar Nursing School Award

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University College of Nursing is a recipient of the National Student Nurses’ Association, Inc.® Stellar School Chapter Recognition, a program that recognizes NSNA school chapters for their ongoing involvement in NSNA and their commitment to shared governance and professional development. The Nicholls College of Nursing will maintain Stellar School status for the next five years, is one of only three new schools selected to be nationally recognized and is the only Louisiana university awarded this year.

Nicholls College of Nursing Dean Dr. Raquel Engolio, Nicholls Association of Student Nurses Faculty Moderators Christa Duplechain and Ashley Thibodeaux, and NASN Chapter President Mallory Hines and Vice President Claire Bello attended the NSNA 72nd Annual Convention in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to receive their plaque and chapter pins on April 6.

NASN Nicholls Faculty Moderator Christa Duplechain said “It was an absolute honor to represent Nicholls and the College of Nursing at the NSNA Convention in Florida. NASN President Mallory Hines and Vice President Claire Bello led the application preparation for this award. The Stellar School Award required collaboration, hard work, commitment and years to complete the process. We are very proud of everyone’s contributions and can’t wait to see what the future holds for our nursing students.”

The Stellar School awards are open to official NSNA school chapters that have maintained constituency status for the previous five years and meet specific criteria for recognition. The Stellar School Chapter Recipients are listed here .

Founded in 1952, NSNA is a nonprofit organization for students enrolled in associate, baccalaureate, diploma and generic graduate nursing programs. Its mission is to mentor students preparing for initial licensure as registered nurses and to convey the standards, ethics and skills that students will need as responsible, accountable leaders and members of the profession.

The organization has 50,000 members in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Over 3,000 nursing students participate in NSNA’s Annual Convention, which features leadership and career development activities, opportunities to listen to renowned nursing leaders, hear about job opportunities and the chance to network with hundreds of other students and includes a state board exam mini review.