Nicholls State University Counseling to host inaugural “Out of the Darkness” Suicide Awareness Campus Walk

Nicholls State University is pleased to announce that the university Counseling Center, in partnership with the Suicide Campus Walk Committee, will be working with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to host their inaugural Out of the Darkness Suicide Campus Walk. This event is a part of the AFSP national initiative and will take place on campus on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Suicide is a significant concern on university campuses across the United States, ranking as the second leading cause of death. In collaboration with campus administration, staff, and community partners, the Nicholls University Counseling Center is dedicated to addressing the stigma surrounding mental health.

“In my role as Counselor & Outreach Coordinator at the Nicholls University Counseling Center, I have spent the past five to six years focusing on promoting suicide prevention and awareness, highlighting available resources both on campus and in the community, and working to reduce the risk factors associated with suicidal thoughts,” said Elnora Vicks. “The Out of the Darkness Suicide Walk is a vital opportunity to engage our students, providing information, education, and resources to raise awareness and prevent suicide. This event reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting students in need and fostering a culture of mental wellness on our campus. Come out and walk for the cause!”

In addition to their inaugural walk, the Counseling Center will kick-off their Mental Health Week with a new event, “Empower Student’s Voice: Let’s Talk Mental Health.”

Caleb Campbell will share his personal story of overcoming mental health challenges and the work of his nonprofit organization TEEN TRUTH, which empowers students to speak up and take action to make a difference. As a prominent mental health advocate for teens and student-athletes worldwide, Caleb has been a keynote speaker for TEEN TRUTH since 2018.

The event will feature guest speaker Caleb Campbell, a retired NFL player, veteran, and mental health advocate. This event is sponsored by The Bryant O’Neil Foundation and will take place on Monday, March 18, 2024, at Le’ Bijou Theatre from 4:30-6:30 p.m. It is open to the community.

See the following links below for more information:



Nicholls Campus Suicide Walk as a Team/Walker or Sponsor Signup

Nicholls UCC Campus Suicide Walk Volunteer Signup

Nicholls UCC First Suicide Walk Event page

Nicholls UCC Facebook