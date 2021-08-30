Nicholls State University Foundation establishes relief fund

In a press release today, the Nicholls State University Foundation announced teh creation of an emergency fund to assist students. They are currently seeking donations, perhaps from alumni like you.

Read the release here:

After the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ida on the Bayou Region, many students, faculty and staff will need the support of caring individuals like you.

The Nicholls State University Foundation has established the Nicholls Campus Emergency & Hurricane Relief Fund to assist students, and in some instances faculty and staff, in times of unique needs.

More than half of our student body lives in Lafourche or Terrebonne Parish, many in low lying areas in the southern parts of these parishes. Many will need recovery assistance in the aftermath of the storm.

All gifts, regardless of size, are accepted and appreciated. Click here to donate!