Nicholls State University Honored Boysie Bollinger at Ribbon Cutting

Nicholls State University celebrated the naming of the Boysie Bollinger Commons at a ribbon cutting event in the Donald G. Bollinger Memorial Student Union . The Boysie Bollinger Commons is the central area of the Student Union where many students gather for social interaction, to grab a bite to eat or to study with friends.

Donald “Boysie” Bollinger, former chairman and CEO of Bollinger Enterprises, LLC and chairman of the Nicholls Foundation Board , and his family have provided significant support to the university for many years, especially in renovating the interior of Nicholls’ Student Union.

Boysie and his sisters, Charlotte and Andrea, donated the first $1 million endowment in Nicholls history in 1997. In 2000, the building was named after Boysie’s father and founder of Bollinger Shipyards, Donald G. Bollinger. Charlotte and Andrea also contributed to renovating the Student Union’s Cotillion Ballroom and adjacent conference rooms, making those spaces the Bollinger Suite in 2018.

In 2019 alone, Boysie contributed $1 million to the university with $300,000 dedicated to renovations at the Donald G. Bollinger Memorial Student Union and $700,000 contributed to an endowment with the Nicholls Foundation . Like his father, Boysie was recognized for his support of Nicholls with an honorary doctorate.

Boysie said, “I am a people person, and I inherited that from my father. To have this common area where people meet and exchange ideas just makes it that much more special to me. This space will allow students to relax and put away some of the stress of studying and enjoy the camaraderie of campus life. For 30 years, I have served as the Foundation Board’s chairman, and I am happy to keep serving this university.”

The Donald G. Bollinger Memorial Student Union is the community center for Nicholls, offering programs, services and facilities that supports the university’s academic mission, student development and the quality of campus life.