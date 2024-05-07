Nicholls State University Honored Marie Falgoust with Naming of Faculty Staff Club

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University celebrated the naming of the Marie Falgoust Faculty Staff Club at a ribbon cutting event in the Ellender Memorial Library on May 1.

Marie L. Falgoust has provided interior design services for many years to the university. Nicholls First Lady Mrs. Allison Clune said, “I don’t think anyone has done more for the look and feel of this university than Marie Falgoust. For decades she has given significant amounts of her time and treasure to beautify this campus. I can’t think of a better way to honor her contributions than for our beautiful faculty and staff club to bear her name.”