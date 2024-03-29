Nicholls State University Hosted Official Naming Ceremony for Lorio Softball Batting Facility

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University hosted an official naming ceremony of its Lorio Softball Batting Facility. The Lorio Foundation donated $220,000 to the Nicholls State University softball program, covering the cost of phase one and two of the Softball Batting Cage Project.

“The Lorio Foundation has worked with Nicholls State University on multiple projects since its founding. This is just another example of our Foundation’s commitment to the university and its future,” said Cam Morvant, executive director of the Lorio Foundation.

This spring, there are two Justin Lewis Softball Camps scheduled at Nicholls State University. Camps are directed by Head Coach Justin Lewis and the Nicholls Softball Coaching Staff, with camp dates scheduled to take place on:

Contact justinlewissoftballcamps@ gmail.com for more information or visit www.justinlewissoftballcamps. com .

Colonel Softball is set to play their next home game Friday, April 5 against Texas A&M Commerce at 4 p.m. in the Swanner Field at Geo Surfaces Park .