Nicholls State University Named Shane Kliebert Director of Colonel Athletic Association

Nicholls alumnus and former student-athlete Shane Kliebert was recently named director of Colonel Athletic Association .

“I am excited to have Shane join our team and lead the Colonel Athletic Association. He is a Colonel at heart and has been a proven leader at raising funds. He loves Nicholls, and his passion for this University is a hard match. I am looking forward to the many ideas and the plans we will work on together to give everyone in athletics a better experience,” said Jonathan Terrell, vice president of collegiate athletics at Nicholls State University.

Kliebert earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in 2006, and later obtained his master’s degree in educational leadership from Nicholls in 2014. During his time as a student-athlete, Kliebert played defensive end for Colonel Football under the mentorship of coaches Daryl Daye, Jay Thomas and Jonathan Terrell. Kliebert’s athletic journey at Nicholls was marked by securing its first Division 1A victory in school history against Arkansas State and in 2005, helping build the foundation for the first conference championship team since 1984 at the time.

“As a former student-athlete, my allegiance to the red and gray runs deep, and I want to ensure that we continue to move Nicholls Athletics forward. Witnessing the progress and championship achievements of Nicholls athletics fills me with tremendous pride. It’s an incredible time to be a Colonel,” said Shane Kliebert.

Kliebert’s passion for education and athletics extends beyond his professional endeavors, having served on the Alumni Federation Board of Directors, Colonel Athletic Association Advisory Board, and the HuddleUp! Executive Committee. In his previous position, Kliebert served his high school alma mater St. James High School for two decades as a teacher, football coach, vice principal and most recently as principal. Under his guidance, St. James High achieved a 98% graduation rate and came within two points of earning “A” school status.

CAA is set to host its 22nd annual Seafood Extravaganza on Thursday, April 11, 2024, providing the opportunity for the community to meet Kliebert. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Cotillion Ballroom of the Bollinger Memorial Student Union, with a special VIP reception starting at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit student-athlete scholarships. For tickets or sponsorships visit, www.nicholls.edu/caa/seafood .