Nicholls State University Names 2022 Woman of Achievement Award Winners

A Thibodaux neurosurgeon, Nicholls State University student affairs case manager, and nationally recognized chemistry major are the 2022 Woman of Achievement Award winners.

Case Manager Andrea “Andi” Sonnier received the Faculty/Staff Award, senior chemistry major Victoria Bourgeois the student honor, and Dr. Lindsay Mayet Lasseigne (BA ‘04) of the Thibodaux Regional Brain and Spine Center the community award. The awards were presented Tuesday at the 2022 Bonnie J. Bourg Lecture Series and Women’s History Month Luncheon.

This year’s theme is “Women Providing Healing Promoting Hope.”

“A common theme among this year’s three recipients is that they have a servant heart,” said Dr. Michele Caruso, vice president for student affairs. “They have all focused their energy and dedicated their vocation to healing, helping, supporting, and giving hope and unconditional care to those in need.”

Sonnier arrived at Nicholls in 2019 as its first student affairs case manager. Soon after, COVID-19 emerged and Sonnier took action, creating a COVID-19 Support Team responsible for contact tracing, quarantining, and testing. She recently established the Colonel Closet in the Brady Apartment Complex, which has helped students recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida. In addition to clothes, the Closet also offers toiletries, snacks, decorations, and more.

Bourgeois is the Delta Zeta vice president of new member education and an active member of several student organizations including the National Panhellenic Association, Alpha Lambda Delta, Chemistry Club, Pre-Professional Medical Association, Student Programming Association, and Colonel Catholics. In her free time, she is a private tutor for elementary, high school and college students. In 2020, she was named a Colonel Leader and Scholar and has been recognized by the American Chemical Society with a 2020 First-Year Student Award and 2021 Organic Chemistry Award.

Dr. Lasseigne specializes in the surgical treatment and management of disorders of the nervous system for the Thibodaux Regional Health System. When she is not working as a neurosurgeon, you can find Dr. Lasseigne in the community. She has volunteered with the New Orleans Mission and other homeless shelters. Following Hurricane Id, she coordinated a series of charitable events called “Feed & Fund Lafourche” to supply residents adversely affected by the storm with hot meals and gift cards for groceries. In total, “Feed & Fund Lafourche” donated $30,000 in gift cards, 4,000 hot plate lunches and helped supply school books and uniforms to damaged schools.