Nicholls State University officially opens the new Bayou Region Incubator

Nicholls State University, alongside its partner Chevron, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening event at the brand-new The Bayou Region Incubator (BRI) yesterday, Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The BRI will provide and connect training, services, mentorships, networking and other support to existing and aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses, specifically focusing on those operating within the Bayou Region.

Conveniently located in downtown Thibodaux, the newly built business incubator aims to strengthen the economic vitality of the Bayou Region by diversifying the local economy and developing strategies for businesses to adapt and respond to new economic trends and unexpected challenges.

The 10,000-square-foot facility features collaborative workspaces, meeting rooms, private offices and a multifunctional conference room, as well as access to 3-D printers for product feasibility testing, VR office suite programming for early innovation, and business printing.

Nicholls State University received a $3.5 million Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) to establish the incubator along with $50,000 from Chevron to develop the space and the Student Entrepreneur and Innovation Center, which provides co-working space for entrepreneurs.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development in the region we call home,” said Nicholls State University President, Dr. Jay Clune. “As we stand here today in this beautiful facility, surrounded by our community, we are positive this place will bring about innovation and growth. The Bayou Region Incubator stands as a testament to our commitment to nurturing local talent, and providing them the resources necessary for success.”

The BRI plans to host approximately 25 to 30 startups and small businesses, offering collaborative work and meeting spaces, private offices, multifunctional conference rooms, a break room and restrooms. In addition, the BRI will provide a large co-working space designed for members who want a dedicated workspace but do not require a private office. There will also be a level of membership for established businesses seeking training for employees around workforce transferable skills through an Enterprise membership level.

Through the incubator, local entrepreneurs will have access to consulting, training, technical assistance and funding opportunities. The incubator will also bring guest speakers to campus, host entrepreneurial workshops, organize pitch competitions and provide professional development.

The incubator’s objectives include enhancing resiliency in a post-COVID-19 environment by diversifying the local economy and developing strategies for businesses to adapt and respond to new economic trends and unexpected challenges. Additionally, the incubator will organize programs for minority and women-owned businesses and support business development and job creation in low and moderate-income communities. For more information, please click here.