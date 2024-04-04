Nicholls State University Opera Presents Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University is set to host its twelfth annual opera production of Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème. Production times are Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m. at the Mary and Al Danos Theater in Talbot Hall.

The production will feature the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra ; Nicholls music majors and minors; Bridge to Independence students; Nicholls alumni and faculty; guest vocalists from LSU and Southern University and A&M College; and participants from surrounding parishes’ elementary, middle, and high schools.