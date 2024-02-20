Nicholls State University Police Department releases new smartphone app to keep students safe

The Nicholls State University Police Department is excited to announce the release of a custom smartphone application, designed to help keep students safe. This app will serve as an innovative way for the police department to connect with the Nicholls State University community, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

“We have been looking into doing this for about a year now–ever since we took down our call boxes, we wanted to provide students with an easy way to contact law enforcement wherever they are,” explained NSU Police Chief Alexander Barnes. “We thought, well, everyone has a cell phone– so how about an app?”

Chief Barnes explained that through the app, students will be able to access a myriad of different safety resources, including an Emergency section, which immediately contacts 911; a Contact Us section, which lists quick and easy ways for students to contact local law enforcement in non-emergency situations, a Submit A Tip section, a List of Resources including campus’s counseling, career, tutoring, academic advising, and student policy services, a Calendar with University events and programs, Emergency Push Notifications, and most importantly, the Tag Along section.

“The Tag Along feature of the new app is one we are most excited about,” said Chief Barnes. “With Tag Along, a student will be able to share their location with someone else who has the app for a length of time of their choosing. So for example, if a student is traveling back home from Nicholls for break, they can temporarily share their location with their parent or a friend while they travel to make sure they get from point A to point B safely. This is also great for students traveling across campus at night, or going for a run in the morning. We are really excited about keeping our students safe and informed in this streamlined and efficient way.”

The app was developed by ThePoliceApp.com, a brand of OCV, LLC., which specializes in mobile app development for police departments and public safety organizations across the country. “Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Partner and CRO Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer

agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

The Nicholls State University Police Department app is available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Nicholls State University PD,” or by scanning the QR code above.