Nicholls State University presents 2024 Women of Achievement Award Winners

Nicholls State University hosted their annual Women’s History Month Luncheon on February 29, 2024 as part of its Dr. Bonnie J. Bourg Lecture Series. Nicholls State University one faculty/staff member, one community member, and three students were then presented with the Women of Achievement Awards.

Women of Achievement Award Winners are those who have served as healthy role models, contributing to the advancement of their field and to the historical legacy of women and demonstrating this year’s national theme – Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity & Inclusion.

Dr. Melinda Jefferson, Nicholls associate professor of social sciences, gave a keynote on “The Art of Sisterhood to Sustain our Collective Mental Health.” Dr. Jefferson has taught upper and lower-level courses in both the criminal justice and sociology program since 2017. She was awarded the Academic Affairs Award for Teaching Excellence in 2023 and has published research on inequality, diversity and equity, race and racism within institutions, among other topics.

The winners of the 2024 Women of Achievement Awards are as follows:

FACULTY AND STAFF

Lilah Landry, Instructor of Biological Sciences

STUDENTS

Timyra Cotton, Psychology Pre-Counseling, Junior

Sally LeBlanc, Business Administration and Pre-Law, Junior

Jenna Beber, Mass Communications and Public Relations, Junior

COMMUNITY MEMBER

Dr. Melanie Becnel, CEO and Director of Bayou Community Academy

For more information, please click here, or visit the Nicholls State University Facebook page.