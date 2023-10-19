Nicholls State University presents “When You Wish Upon a Star:” Celebrating 100 years of Disney

This November, join Nicholls State University‘s Oh La La Theatre series for “When You Wish Upon a Star,” an unforgettable evening as they celebrate 100 years of Disney through the lens of Jazz.

From Snow White to Lady and the Tramp, Mary Poppins and Toy Story to The Jungle Book, popular songs from these famous films have been interpreted and recorded by Disney music fans such as Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, Dianne Reeves and many more. “Someday My Prince Will Come,” “He’s a Tramp,” “Everybody Wants to be a Cat,” and “The Bare Necessities” are just a few of the iconic songs which will be celebrated at this magical event.

“When You Wish Upon a Star” will be performed by the newly created house band of The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, featuring pianist and musical director, Sean Mason, and vocalists Kim Nalley and Sasha Dobson, who will bring this famous songs to life.

To purchase tickets for the event, please click here. For more information about the Oh La La series at Nicholls State University, please visit the school’s Facebook or website.