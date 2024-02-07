Nicholls State University Professor Deborah Cibelli publishes article in International Art History Publication

THIBODAUX, La. – Dr. Deborah Cibelli, professor of art history at Nicholls State University, published an article in the online journal, Iconocrazia, published by the University Bari Aldo Moro in Bari, Italy.

Dr. Cibelli’s article titled, “Francesco Salviati’s Emblematic Imagery in the Sala dell’ Udienza of Florence,” refers to a mural in an audience hall of a Renaissance governmental palace. The issue of the journal, Iconocrazia Rivista di Scienze Sociale e Filosofia Politica, was dedicated to political imagery by master artists of the Italian Renaissance and the Baroque period.

“I am delighted to have this study included in this special issue of the journal on politics and art. The analysis of the imagery depicted in the mural stems from earlier research on a drawing that I attributed to the artist. It was noteworthy that Salviati repeated the design throughout the large audience hall. I have enjoyed working on the project and welcome the opportunity to share research conducted in Europe and the United States with students at Nicholls,” said Dr. Deborah Cibelli, professor of art history at Nicholls State University.

The research featured in the article focuses on emblems found in the lower area of the audience hall that depicted river gods. Dr. Cibelli has found that the river gods referred to the Medici as political leaders and also referenced ideas that circulated among Salviati’s friends and associates, such as Paolo Giovio, a writer who shared an interest in allegorical images and emblems. To read the journal article, click here .

Nicholls State University Art Department

