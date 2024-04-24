Nicholls State University Provides Car Chargers

2024 High School All-Star Game players and date announcedApril 24, 2024
THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University is now providing two car chargers at the Bayouside Pavilion for campus and community.
This was made possible through a $24,000 grant under the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Agreement that funded the purchase, installation and maintenance of the car chargers. The Level 2 light duty electrical vehicle supply equipment chargers are available for use 24/7 to anyone who owns an electric vehicle.
The Nicholls State University Bayouside Pavilion was completed in 2021 and is located directly across the front of campus, offering a place to launch kayaks and paddleboards, rack bikes, walk along the waterfront trail, park or charge an electric vehicle and sit to take in the views of the bayou. To learn more about Nicholls’ Bayouside Redevelopment, click here.