Nicholls State University Provides Car Chargers

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University is now providing two car chargers at the Bayouside Pavilion for campus and community.

This was made possible through a $24,000 grant under the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Agreement that funded the purchase, installation and maintenance of the car chargers. The Level 2 light duty electrical vehicle supply equipment chargers are available for use 24/7 to anyone who owns an electric vehicle.