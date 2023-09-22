Nicholls State University Ranked Top Public Regional University in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report

Nicholls is the top public regional university in Louisiana according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges rankings. Nicholls ranks No. 32 in top public regional universities in the South and No. 69 in overall regional universities in the South, second best in Louisiana including all private institutions. Both rankings are an improvement from last year.

“We are so honored to once again be ranked the best public regional university in the state by U.S. News & World Report,” said Jay Clune, PhD, Nicholls president. “To be recognized for the high quality, high value degrees offered at Nicholls is really an achievement of our dedicated faculty and staff, who go above and beyond consistently to ensure the success of our students.”

Nicholls also ranked No. 128 in top performers on social mobility among regional universities in the South and fourth among public regional universities in Louisiana. Social mobility measures how well schools graduated economically disadvantaged students, assessing graduation rates of Pell-awarded students.

U.S. News evaluated nearly 1,500 U.S. four-year bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on as many as 19 measures for its 39th ranking edition. For regional colleges, 13 indicators of high academic quality were measured. Some weighted factors included graduation rates, first-year retention rates, standardized test scores, the school’s average accumulated federal loan debt among borrowers who graduated, college grads earning more than high school grads, financial resources, student-faculty ratio and peer assessments by top administrators at other institutions.

U.S. News & World Report is a multifaceted digital media company dedicated to helping consumers, business leaders and policy officials make important decisions, using world-class data and technology to publish independent reports, rankings, journalism and advice that has earned the trust of its readers for nearly 90 years. Its website platforms include education, health, money, travel, cars, news and 360 reviews, reaching more than 40 million people when they are in need of expert advice.

Nicholls State University prepares all students for careers and life with a high quality, valuable education in a spirited campus environment immersed in the Louisiana coastal community. As the university celebrates its 75th anniversary, Nicholls is embarking on implementing its new five-year strategic plan, “ Experience Nicholls: Louisiana’s Coastal University ,” built on the foundations of sustainability, communication and safety and focused on the student, employee, academic and community experience.