Nicholls State University set to host 114th Commencement Ceremonies

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University is set to host its spring 2024 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 18 in Stopher Gymnasium. Each session will feature all degree program candidates from across the university’s colleges and a guest speaker.

Session I, featuring the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences and the Thibodaux Regional Health System School of Nursing, will begin at 9 a.m. with guest speaker Dr. Arthur M. Joffrion, Jr. Dr. Joffrion, a Nicholls alumnus and Hall of Fame graduate, was a member of the marching, concert and symphonic bands; a Colonel cheerleader; a Nicholls Worth staff member; and a finalist for Mr. Nicholls. He served as a teacher in St. Mary and Terrebonne Parish and as an assistant principal, principal and district level supervisor of federal programs and special education in Terrebonne Parish. He was a Terrebonne Parish Principal of the Year and a finalist for State Principal of the Year.

Dr. Joffrion also served as assistant superintendent in Rapides Parish and the superintendent of Iberville Parish School System from 2016 to 2023. Retiring after 31 years in K-12, Dr. Joffrion became the Executive Director of Educator Certification and Background Credentialing at the Louisiana Department of Education. Most recently, he was promoted to Deputy Assistant Superintendent.

Session II at noon will feature the College of Liberal Arts and the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute. The guest speaker will be Dr. Albert Davis, dean and professor emeritus at Nicholls State University. With over 35 years of experience, Dr. Davis served as a Nicholls professor of English, associate dean of the college of arts and sciences, director of general studies, assistant vice president of academic affairs and dean of university college. His novel “Marquis at Bay” was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and The National Book Award by Louisiana State University Press, along with several of his poetry collections and short works published in prestigious literary journals.

Session III, featuring the Al Danos College of Business Administration and College of Sciences and Technology, will begin at 3 p.m. with guest speaker Kirk Meche. Meche has worked in the energy sector for nearly 40 years after receiving his bachelor’s degree in engineering design from LSU. He started his professional career at McDermott where he worked for 12 years performing various roles from structural engineering analysis to naval architecture design of vessels. In 1996, Meche joined Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. and held various positions that led him to becoming president and CEO until he retired in 2019, but after a short retirement, he joined Chet Morrison Contractors where he holds the position of Director of Renewable Energy, concentrating on U.S. offshore wind development.

Meche was a part of many professional organizations including serving as president of South Central Industrial Association, a board member of the National Ocean Industries Association and as an executive advisor to the president of Nicholls, working on the Coastal Center Steering Committee. He currently serves as a member of the South Louisiana Economic Council Energy Task Force, an advisory board member of Al Danos College of Business Administration, a committee member for Nicholls Art Works, a maritime task force member for Fletcher Technical Community College and a board member of the V-Foundation for Vandebilt Catholic High School.