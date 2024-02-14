Nicholls State University Set to Host 75th Anniversary Gala Fundraising Event

Nicholls State University is set to host a 75th Anniversary Gala & Awards for Excellence on March 2, 2024, in the Nicholls Cotillion Ballroom starting at 6 p.m., with proceeds benefiting the university’s general scholarship fund. This black-tie-preferred event will feature a patron social pre-event at 5:30 p.m., and then, a cocktail hour and four-course dinner to be served at the main event. The Gala will include a silent and live auction along with the annual Nicholls Alumni Federation Awards for Excellence.

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming 75th Anniversary Gala and Awards for Excellence, a celebration of the incredible journey of Nicholls State University. This event holds special significance as it not only marks a milestone in our university’s history but also serves as a powerful opportunity to contribute to the general scholarship fund. Your participation will directly impact the lives of future generations of scholars, ensuring they have the resources needed to achieve their academic dreams. We hope you will join us for an evening of fine dining where we will celebrate 75 years of academic excellence, honor this year’s award recipients and ensure the success of students for generations to come,” said Nicholls Director of Alumni Affairs Paige Thomas.

Patron social tickets are $250 and include the perks of an individual ticket along with passed hors d’oeuvres and a specialty cocktail by Chef Norman Hunt before the main event. Individual tickets are $150. Sponsorships are available, ranging from $1,500 to $20,000, and include options for ticket packages, reserved parking spots, the sponsor’s name on promotional materials for the event, end-zone tickets for Nicholls home football games and more. To learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities, contact paige.thomas@nicholls.edu .

Supporting this event will help ensure the university has the resources necessary to attract and retain outstanding students by having funds available to provide annual scholarships, assisting with unmet needs and providing students grants to attend extraordinary academic conferences and competitions. Contribute to Nicholls’ general scholarship fund and celebrate our outstanding alumni by purchasing tickets at www.nicholls.edu/75thgala .

The 75th Anniversary Gala & Awards for Excellence will be celebrated in conjunction with Nicholls’ slate of 75th-anniversary events planned for the spring. To learn more, visit www.nicholls.edu/celebrating75 .