Nicholls State University set to host Tenth Annual Art Works Auction

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University’s tenth Art Works auction and interactive event is set to be held on Tuesday, March 19 at 6 p.m. in Talbot Hall, with this year’s theme dedicated to “Goin’ Coastal.” All proceeds will be used to benefit student participation in regional and national exhibitions, conferences, programs for studying abroad and other opportunities.

Activities at Art Works include tours of the fine art studios, raku ceramic firing, printing silk screens and art demonstrations, such as a live aluminum pour and an outdoor printing demonstration using a steamroller. Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is set to drive the steamroller for the printing demonstration and attend the event.

The event will feature live music by Buddy Benoit, Billy Stark and Bobby Pitre; complimentary hors d’oeuvres; and a cash bar will be available. Attendees will be provided with art supplies to participate in studio workshops and can bring home the original art they create during the event. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased here .

“Our event is a unique fundraiser because we encourage visitors to create art. It also features special exhibitions of art and the art auction. Scholarship recipients who participate in Art Works get to express their appreciation for the funding they received and help promote public interest in art,” said Michael Williams, chair of the Art Works committee.

An art demonstration from Nicholls alumna Alexis Braud will be conducted in the gallery. Braud is the author and illustrator of stories exploring Cajun culture and folklore in South Louisiana for children and young adults. The Art Works online art auction will feature work from the Swanner Collection including a piece by Carl Danos – a local artist acclaimed for his carved wood decoys. A work of art from the personal collection of abstract artist Dorothy Fratt (1923-2017) will also be available.

Various art pieces will be available for purchase and competitive bidding online. Supporters unable to attend the event can still purchase and bid on the items for auction by signing up here .

Nicholls State University Art Department