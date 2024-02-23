Nicholls State University to host 10th Annual Art Works in support of Art Students

There is less than a month left until Nicholls State University’s annual Art Works event!

Art Works will take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Talbot Hall. Art Works is an event were Nicholls State University art students show off their talent! The night includes tours of art department studios and facilities, student and faculty demonstrations of metal pouring and printmaking, and opportunities to participate in hands-on experiences such as making a fresco, working clay on a potter’s wheel, developing a photograph in a darkroom, and creating your own silkscreen print. Art Works also includes a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind fine artwork created by faculty, alumni, students, professional artists, and designers. Many of the featured work comes from Nicholls students.

“Unlike any other event, Art Works features something new and different every year. Now in its 10th year, this open studio night, art sale, and auction directly benefits students in the Nicholls Department of Art,” reads a statement via the Art Works website. “Enjoy a casual, fun-filled evening where attendees can participate in the creative process and make artwork to take home.”

All of the proceeds from Art Works go towards benefiting art students at Nicholls State University. Over the past years, Art Works has provided over $85,000 to the art department in the form of scholarships, study abroad assistance, and mini grants, which provides students in the department with unique opportunities to see and study art outside of the classroom, to attend professional conferences, to learn from masters in their chosen field, and so much more. Read some success stories from Nicholls State artists here.

Tickets to Art Works are $50, including complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. This event is open to teenagers ages 13-17 if accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be purchased here. For more information, please visit the Art Works website.