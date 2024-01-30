Nicholls State University to host planting of 75 trees for 75th anniversary

Entergy announces Planned Outage on Jan. 30 for certain customersJanuary 30, 2024
On Thursday, February 1, 2024, community members are invited to join Dr. and Mrs. Clune, Keep Nicholls Beautiful, Apache Corporation, and Restore or Retreat for the planting of 75 trees to celebrate Nicholls 75th Anniversary.
Participants will meet at the Ellender Memorial Library green space at 2:30 p.m. for a short ceremony and introduction, before volunteers will then disperse to plant trees across campus. After planting trees, participants will gather again at the green space for celebratory cookies and cocoa. To register for the event, please click here.
Keep Nicholls Beautiful, a Keep Louisiana Beautiful University Affiliate, seeks to educate, influence, engage, and inspire the next generation of community leaders to become change agents for environmental issues such as waste reduction, improved recycling, and litter and marine debris prevention. The mission of Keep Nicholls Beautiful is to collaborate with students, faculty, staff, community partners, other University Affiliates, and Keep Louisiana Beautiful to raise awareness and action on environmental and sustainability issues on our campus and in our community.