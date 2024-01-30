Nicholls State University to host planting of 75 trees for 75th anniversary

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, community members are invited to join Dr. and Mrs. Clune, Keep Nicholls Beautiful, Apache Corporation, and Restore or Retreat for the planting of 75 trees to celebrate Nicholls 75th Anniversary.

Participants will meet at the Ellender Memorial Library green space at 2:30 p.m. for a short ceremony and introduction, before volunteers will then disperse to plant trees across campus. After planting trees, participants will gather again at the green space for celebratory cookies and cocoa. To register for the event, please click here.