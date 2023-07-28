Nicholls Student Earns Spot in Governor’s Fellows Program

Nicholls political science major and criminal justice minor Lizeth Tobias-Garcia is part of the 15 college students selected to participate in the 2023 cohort of the Governor’s Fellows Program in Louisiana Government .

Tobias-Garcia, a Cut Off native and a graduate of South Lafourche, currently serves as Nicholls chapter president of Alpha Psi Lambda , a Latino co-ed fraternity, and as vice president of the League of United Latin American Citizens . She is an English-Spanish translator for the Nicholls Department of Mass Communication and a member of the UL System’s Educational Equity Initiative , as well as a partner with NYU Civil Rights Clinic and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund .

In spring of 2023, Tobias-Garcia served as a law intern for Teresa King , and during the summer of 2022, she served as a legislative intern for the U.S. House of Representatives, completing a research presentation on Terrebonne Parish and highlighting its history, politicians and issues, such as disadvantages indigenous people face in coastal Louisiana regarding FEMA paperwork.

Tobias-Garcia is a member of Nicholls’ Pre-Law Society and Legacy Leaders . She’s also a former Director of Student Rights and Grievances in Nicholls Student Government Association . After graduation, she plans to attend law school. Her role in the 2023 cohort is working under the Governor’s Office of Communications.

“To be a part of the Louisiana Governor’s Fellows Program is a once in a lifetime opportunity I am very thankful to experience. It’s given me great insight into all the inside work that goes on in the capitol and how complex our state government is. It is truly inspiring to be surrounded by my fellows and hardworking people that truly want the best for our state and citizens. Being able to represent my Nicholls and Latino community is something that I will always be proud to do,” said Lizeth Tobias-Garcia.

The Governor’s Fellows Program in Louisiana Government is an opportunity for college and university student leaders to experience public policy in action, learn the rich history and current affairs of Louisiana government and earn three hours of academic credit through LSU’s Department of Public Administration.

On May 30, Governor John Bel Edwards welcomed the 2023 cohort into the fellowship program at a Fellows Welcome and Orientation event in the state capital. Each Fellow is assigned to a cabinet-level agency in Baton Rouge, beginning their work on June 1. Fellows have the opportunity to gain valuable experience by collaborating with agency leaders on existing projects, observing firsthand the Governor’s leadership strategies and learning how state policies are developed.

Fellows also participate in a weekly speaker series, regular academic courses scheduled by LSU, and trips through Louisiana designed to enhance their overall experience and understanding of state government and current affairs. During the week of August 1, policy presentations and graduation will be held, ending their time with their fellowships.

Part of the interview and application process included choosing a house or senate bill from the 2022 Louisiana Regular Session and writing an essay on whether the Governor should support or oppose the legislation, assuming the prepared information will make it to the Governor’s desk.