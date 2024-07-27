Nicholls Tennis earns ITA All-Academic Honors

Ten members of Nicholls State University’s tennis program were named ITA Scholar-Athletes for their excellence in the classroom, and both the women’s and men’s teams earned All-Academic Team recognition, as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced Monday its academic honors.

The women’s team, which was named all-academic for the eighth straight year, had eight selections on the ITA list and finished with a cumulative 3.764 GPA for the academic year. The individuals named to the academic list were Aada Inna , Betija Dusele , Carla Bouygues , Constanza Cruz , Lea Grinberg , Liu QianYu , Noemie Piquet , and Sophia Sara Safarova .

The men’s honorees were Kotaro Matsumura and Quentin Lamothe . The men posted a 3.241 GPA for the year.

To be selected as an ITA Scholar-Athlete, an individual must have a grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year and be listed on the institution eligibility form.

For a program to receive the ITA All-Academic Team award, it must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above on a 4.0 scale, and all varsity letter winners factor into the cumulative team grade point average for the current academic year.