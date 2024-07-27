Nicholls Tennis earns ITA All-Academic Honors

Oil spill in Bayou Lafourche not a threat to drinking water at this timeJuly 27, 2024
Ten members of Nicholls State University’s tennis program were named ITA Scholar-Athletes for their excellence in the classroom, and both the women’s and men’s teams earned All-Academic Team recognition, as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced Monday its academic honors.
The women’s team, which was named all-academic for the eighth straight year, had eight selections on the ITA list and finished with a cumulative 3.764 GPA for the academic year. The individuals named to the academic list were Aada Inna, Betija Dusele, Carla Bouygues, Constanza Cruz, Lea Grinberg, Liu QianYu, Noemie Piquet, and Sophia Sara Safarova.
The men’s honorees were Kotaro Matsumura and Quentin Lamothe. The men posted a 3.241 GPA for the year.
To be selected as an ITA Scholar-Athlete, an individual must have a grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year and be listed on the institution eligibility form.
For a program to receive the ITA All-Academic Team award, it must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above on a 4.0 scale, and all varsity letter winners factor into the cumulative team grade point average for the current academic year.