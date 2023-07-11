Nicholls Tennis earns ITA All-Academic Recognition

A total of nine members of Nicholls State University’s tennis program were named ITA Scholar-Athletes for their excellence in the classroom, and for the seventh straight year, the women’s squad received All-Academic Team, as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced Monday its academic honors.

The women’s team had six selections on the ITA list and finished with a cumulative 3.785 GPA for the academic year. The Individuals named to the academic list were Carla Bouygues , Constanza Cruz , Laura Lopez , Simona Maksimovic , Noemie Piquet , and Sophia Sara Safarova .

The men’s honorees were Wout Doumen , Vladislav Gorbatenko , and Quentin Lamothe .

“We are always proud of what our student-athletes do on and off the court. They work so hard and it’s important to recognize them for athletic and academic excellence!,” said head coach Greg Harkins . “The Men and Women’s programs are consistently at the top of the academic ladder and are recognized annually by the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association), the governing body of collegiate tennis.”

To be selected as an ITA Scholar-Athlete, an individual must have a grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year and be listed on the institution eligibility form.

For a program to receive the ITA All-Academic Team award, it must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above on a 4.0 scale, and all varsity letterwinners factor into the cumulative team grade point average for the current academic year.