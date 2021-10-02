Nicholls to begin random COVID testing of unvaccinated students on Monday

Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, Nicholls is implementing COVID-19 testing of all unvaccinated students. A random sample of any student who has not received at least one dose of the vaccine will be selected for testing on a weekly, ongoing basis. As of today, 56 percent of students are partially or fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

University Health Services will contact the unvaccinated students selected for testing by email. Upon being contacted by UHS, selected students will have 72 hours to upload a negative COVID-19 test to the Patient Portal.

All Nicholls students will need to have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine shot or have submitted written dissent by Oct. 25 to complete Spring 2022 registration.

The Louisiana National Guard is administering free rapid tests in the Leaders Suite weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also visit any pharmacy or healthcare facility that provides COVID-19 testing. COVID-19 at home, or self tests, will not be accepted as proof. Please note that this testing does not replace healthy daily practices and protocols in place throughout campus.