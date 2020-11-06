Nicholls to combine both sessions of Commencement Ceremony due to rain

Nicholls State University will combine both planned sessions of the 106th Commencement Ceremony into one on Saturday, Nov. 7th to avoid possible rain.

Graduates from the College of Business Administration, College of Education and Behavioral Sciences and College of Nursing will now walk with their peers at 9 a.m. in Guidry Stadium.

The National Weather Service projects possible rain and wind to arrive in the Bayou Region around noon on Saturday.

All graduates should arrive on the visitor side of Guidry Stadium by 8 a.m. to prepare for the ceremony. We ask that guests who received a ticket from their graduate please arrive and be seated in the stadium by 8:45 a.m.

Guidry Stadium can hold 1,200 guests, socially distanced, in the stadium, which will safely hold graduates from all six colleges and their families.

For more information, visit nicholls.edu/commencement.