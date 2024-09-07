Nicholls to host Annual Family Day and High School Marching Band Day

Nicholls is set to host its annual Family Day celebration on Saturday, September 21, 2024, starting at 11 a.m. in the tailgating area at John L. Guidry Stadium. The university will also host its annual High School Day for any high school band students interested in practicing and performing with the Pride of Nicholls Marching Band.

Family Day will feature fun activities from campus departments and organizations for all ages, along with a Colonel pep rally, table display contest and Nicholls merchandise and concessions for sale. The university also has virtual activity options for all ages including a Future Colonels Activity Book, DIY Colonel Slime, Finger Football Cutout and SPA Nicholls Monopoly.

Colonel Football will take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at 3 p.m. Nicholls students get into the game free with their Colonel Card and can purchase up to 5 student guest tickets for $5 each. Discounted general admission football game tickets will be available online for $16 with coupon code FamilyDay24 beginning on Monday, Sept. 9 and must be purchased by Friday, Sept. 20 to receive the discounted price. Purchase tickets here. To learn more visit www.nicholls.edu/family-day.

High School Day with the Pride of Nicholls will include rehearsals with the marching band and performances at the tailgate, pre-game show and half-time show. Participants will learn and rehearse the Nicholls Fight Song and three of Nicholls’ football cheers. Students will attend a BBQ after the rehearsal, receive a t-shirt and be provided free admission to the football game. Students will meet in Lindsley Hall at 9 a.m. to complete registration and pay the $20 registration fee in cash. Initial registration is available here.