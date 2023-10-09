Nicholls to Host Annual Family Day

THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls is set to host its annual Family Day celebration on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, starting at 11 a.m. in the tailgating area at John L. Guidry Stadium. There will be fun activities from campus departments and organizations for all ages, along with a Colonel pep rally, table display contest, and Nicholls merchandise and concessions for sale. The university also has virtual activity options for all ages including a Future Colonels Activity Book , DIY Colonel Slime , Finger Football Cutout and SPA Nicholls Monopoly .

Colonel Football will take on the Northwestern State Demons at 3 p.m. Nicholls students get into the game free with their Colonel Card and can purchase up to 5 student guest tickets for $5 each. Discounted general admission football game tickets are available online for $18 and must be purchased by Friday, Oct. 13. Purchase tickets here .