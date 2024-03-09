Nicholls to Host Bayou Studies Conference

THIBODAUX, La. – The Bayou Studies Conference is set to take place on Saturday, March 9 in the Sisters Suite of the Nicholls State University Bollinger Memorial Student Union. This conference is in celebration of Nicholls’ 75th Anniversary and the Center for Bayou Studies’ 10th Anniversary.

The conference will feature 25 presentations from faculty and students on diverse aspects of the bayou region, including historical communities, the French language, ecology and the environment, seafood species, public health, bayou literature, the Gulf Coast, and other areas of study. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in a poster session on research.

“Professors tend to work in their own silos. The Center for Bayou Studies offers an alternative where professors can emerge from their silos and work together among many different disciplines” said Dr. Gary LaFleur, director of the Center for Bayou Studies and associate professor of biology.

This year’s Bayou Studies Conference is hosted by the Center for Bayou Studies, a consortium of faculty and students at Nicholls dedicated to the cultural and scientific studies of the Bayou Region. The Center for Bayou Studies focuses on the environment and culture of the Louisiana river basin referred to as the “Bayou Region,” which encompasses the parishes touched by Mississippi River tributaries and the South Louisiana marshland.