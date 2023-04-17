Nicholls to host Bollinger-Tauzin Business & Political Leadership Institute

Nicholls State University is proud to partner with former U.S. Rep. Billy Tauzin and business leader Donald “Boysie” Bollinger to hold the inaugural Bollinger-Tauzin Business & Political Leadership Institute from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in the Mary and Al Danos Theater.

The leadership session will be held in conjunction with the Geaux N Lead Student Leadership Summit sponsored by the Nicholls Student Programming Association. The Bollinger-Tauzin Business & Political Leadership Institute is a free leadership session open to business and community leaders.

The event’s keynote speaker is Keith G. Myers, co-founder and former chairman/CEO of LHC Group until the company’s merger with Optum in 2023. Myers helped establish LHC Group as a single freestanding home health agency in rural St. Landry Parish, La.

Along with his wife Ginger, a nurse, and a core group of concerned residents, Myers began his efforts out of concern for four elderly members of his small community who could not access home health services due to their rural location. From this foundation, the group built what would become one of the largest and highest quality in-home healthcare providers in the U.S. – a publicly traded company (NASDAQ: LHCG) with 29,000 employees supporting more than 900 agency locations serving cities, towns, and communities in 38 states and the District of Columbia.

Business and political leaders throughout the Nicholls community are encouraged to attend. Other forums presenting successful elected officials and business leaders will be scheduled each semester hereafter. There is no charge to attend and participate. The Bollinger-Tauzin Institute will be led by Billy Tauzin, co-chair; Donald “Boysie” Bollinger, co-chair; Monica Azar Davinport; Hunt Downer; Ron Faucheux; Terri Fontenot; Garret Graves; Tom Shanklin; and John Weimer.

“The institute’s purpose is to share with Nicholls’ students the wisdom and experience of successful leaders in business and politics, especially those common leadership principles that have guided their success within business and politics,” Billy Tauzin said. “I hope that a deeper understanding of the intricate relationships in the American free market economy and our system of self-governance will serve the students well as they graduate into the world of work and American politics.”

Student leaders will have the opportunity to learn different aspects of campus leadership during the Geaux N Lead Student Leadership Summit earlier in the day. The summit will provide an opportunity for current and future leaders to come together and learn from one another.

“I’m excited to announce the launch of our first-ever Geaux N Lead–an annual student leadership summit for our campus leaders and advisors,” said Trevor Tabor, SPA President. “This allows our leaders to develop their leadership skills and understanding of Nicholls’ policies and practices in a professional conference setting at no cost to them.”

Student leaders will receive an invitation to Geaux N Lead from their respective student organizations.