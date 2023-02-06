Nicholls to Host Book Signing for Grammy-Winning Artist

Grammy-winning blues artist Chris Thomas King is scheduled to present “Rhythm of Resistance” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Mary and Al Danos Theater in Nicholls State University’s Talbot Hall as part of the University’s Black History Month activities.

King, a Baton Rouge native, has sold more than 10 million records in the United States and appeared as guitar legend Tommy Johnson in the 2000 film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

He will be discussing his book “The Blues: The Authentic Narrative of my Music and Culture,” which tells the story of how the blues began as a cosmopolitan art form in New Orleans in the late 19th Century before spreading globally.

The event is sponsored by the University’s speech faculty, in association with the Department of Mass Communication, the Nicholls Players and the Nicholls Black History Month Committee.

Nicholls Black History Month 2023 is a series of events to honor not only African American history across our nation but the important African American history on our campus and within the local area.

Lectures, panel discussions, musicals, plays, themed meals, open mic nights and other activities are all part of the festivities. The planned events promote unity, diversity and equality on campus and within the local community. To view Nicholls Black History Month calendar of events, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/black-history-month/.