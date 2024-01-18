Nicholls to host Don Landry Legacy Center Dedication

Nicholls State University will be hosting a dedication ceremony for the Don Landry Legacy Center inside David R. Stopher Gymnasium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The event is open to the public, however, you must RSVP to the Nicholls Event Coordinator Laura Melton (laura.melton@nicholls.edu or 985-448-4534).

Landry’s tenure at Nicholls State University heralded a golden era for our athletic department, particularly the men’s basketball team. Under his leadership as head coach, the team reached unprecedented heights, achieving a record-breaking season, and fostering All-American athletes.

Landry took over the Colonel men’s basketball program in 1966 at just 26 years old. He spent 13 seasons on the sideline, leading Nicholls to 173 victories, two Gulf South Conference titles, two appearances in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals, and was twice named a finalist for national coach of the year.

Under Landry’s guidance, Nicholls had one of the best seasons in school history in 1975-76 as the Colonels finished 22-4 and reached the quarterfinals for the first time. Three years later, Nicholls went 21-7 overall and secured their second Gulf South Conference championship. Their season ended again in the quarterfinals in a 103-97 contest against eventual national champion North Alabama.

Landry took over as athletics director at Nicholls and helped the program make the transition from Division II to Division I. He was then named Southland Conference commissioner in 1987 and before leaving, brokered a deal that allowed Nicholls to join the conference to become a Division I member officially.

In 1994, Landry became the Sunshine State Conference’s commissioner and a total of 25 teams from the league claimed national titles in his 11-year stint. Landry retired from athletic administration in 2004.

Landry’s vision extended beyond the basketball court, contributing to the strategic direction of the Southland Conference and the Sunshine State Conference, and ensuring the academic success of his players. His accomplishments are a testament to his dedication, earning him the respect of the community and making him a worthy namesake for the new Don Landry Legacy Center.