Nicholls to host Geomatics Field Day for high school students

The Department of Applied Sciences (Geomatics) is hosting a Field Day and Trig- Star Competition at Nicholls State University to showcase what a career in Geomatics can offer to prospective students. The event will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is open to all high school students in the region. Currently, Nicholls is the only university to offer the program in the state.

Students will compete in a regional mathematics competition with the winners eligible to compete at the national Trig-Star Competition for the opportunity to receive college scholarships. Sponsored by the National Society of Professional Surveyors, Trig-Star is a competition that recognizes and rewards high school students who excel in mathematics, particularly Trigonometry, and their teachers. The goal of the program is to demonstrate practical uses for mathematics and bring greater awareness of the surveying profession.