Nicholls to host Lincoln University of Missouri in season opener

After postponing the season to spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Colonel football is almost here.

The Nicholls State University football program will take on Lincoln University of Missouri on Friday, Feb. 19 at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium to kick off their season.

The home opener is the first of seven games the Colonels have scheduled for the spring of 2021.

“It’s special to be able to play at home and have a seven-game schedule,” said Tim Rebowe, Nicholls head football coach. “Through these difficult times, I can’t say enough about how hard our administration worked to find us a nonconference game. I want to especially thank Andrew Kearney for the work he did in securing us a contest before the start of our Southland Conference schedule. We will be ready and are excited for our fans to be there in full force.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, Feb. 8. Season ticket holders will have until next Friday (Feb. 12) to renew their tickets. Due to COVID protocol, capacity restrictions limit seating to 3,000 fans for all home games at Guidry Stadium this spring.