Nicholls to Host Poetry Event in Conjunction with its 75th Anniversary

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls Night of Poets II is set to take place on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Talbot Hall’s Mary and Al Danos Theater as part of Nicholls’ 75th anniversary. The event is free and open to the public. Faculty and friends of the university will read original poetry accompanied by picture presentations to enhance the listening experience.
Readers will include:
- David Middleton, Poet-in-Residence Emeritus
- Albert Belisle Davis, Past Novelist-in-Residence
- Jack B. Bedell, Past Poet Laureate of Louisiana
- Glenn J. Bergeron II
- Farren Clark
- John P. Doucet
- Jackie Watts Jackson
- Ashley Goedker
- Erick Piller
- Jaclyn Stephens
Middleton will read from his new book, “Outside the Gates of Eden,” and Davis will read from his new book, “Trespassers at Acadia.”
Nicholls first Night of Poets event was held in November during the 70th anniversary year. Nicholls Night of Poets II will be celebrated in conjunction with Nicholls’ slate of 75th-anniversary events planned for the 2023-2024 academic year. To learn more, visit www.nicholls.edu/calendar/. For more information on the event, please contact john.doucet@nicholls.edu.