Nicholls to Host Poetry Event in Conjunction with its 75th Anniversary

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls Night of Poets II is set to take place on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Talbot Hall’s Mary and Al Danos Theater as part of Nicholls’ 75th anniversary. The event is free and open to the public. Faculty and friends of the university will read original poetry accompanied by picture presentations to enhance the listening experience.

Readers will include:

David Middleton, Poet-in-Residence Emeritus

Albert Belisle Davis, Past Novelist-in-Residence

Jack B. Bedell, Past Poet Laureate of Louisiana

Glenn J. Bergeron II

Farren Clark

John P. Doucet

Jackie Watts Jackson

Ashley Goedker

Erick Piller

Jaclyn Stephens

Middleton will read from his new book, “Outside the Gates of Eden,” and Davis will read from his new book, “Trespassers at Acadia.”