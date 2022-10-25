The 8th Annual Print Thing printmaking conference will be hosted by Nicholls State University on Oct. 25-27, 2022. The free three-day event is open to the public and will be held in Talbot Hall and the HUB makerspace in Ellender Library.

Print Thing is a conference for undergraduate and graduate printmaking students and faculty from universities around Louisiana, and this year’s conference will feature an exhibition of handmade prints from Nicholls State University, the University of New Orleans, Louisiana State University, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Southeastern Louisiana University, and McNeese State University students and faculty.

“The Print Thing was created in 2014 by the printmaking instructors at Southeastern, UL Lafayette and Nicholls State. National printmaking conferences have become increasingly cost prohibitive for students and focus less and less on processes and technology workshops, and more on theoretical discussions and historical lectures,” said Department Head and Professor of Art Ross Jahnke. “Print Thing was conceived as a low cost event that puts the focus back upon printmaking processes, techniques and technology. Print Thing is also innovative in that the students lead the workshops and process demonstrations, with faculty providing support.”

There is also a Print Thing #8 exhibition of work by students and faculty from each school taking place in the Dane Ledet Gallery in Talbot Hall from Oct. 24 until Nov. 3. The Art Club and the Ceramics Club will host a free potluck reception open to the public for the exhibition on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. The exhibition then travels to the Chauvin Sculpture Garden from Nov. 5 until Nov. 27.

There will be student lead workshops in silk screen printing, stone lithography, monotype, letterpress printing, cyanotype printing and printing with UV inks in black light. There will also be an open portfolio session where students from all of the participating schools can show more of their work and get feedback from their peers.

“This Print Thing We’re Doing” conference is a student-led series of technical demonstrations of printmaking process and techniques, hands-on group activities, exhibitions and portfolio reviews. It is open to Louisiana universities with printmaking in their art curriculum. Past conferences have hosted up to 70 students and faculty from 7 universities.

For more information, contact Nicholls Department Head of Art Ross Jahnke at (985) 488-4597 or art.exhibits@nicholls.edu .