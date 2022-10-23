Nicholls to Host Retirement Celebration Honoring Dr. Windell Curole

A Roast & Toast Retirement Celebration honoring Nicholls alumnus Dr. Windell Curole is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in the Nicholls State University Ballroom from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event will celebrate Curole’s 50 years of service to the people of Louisiana.

Since 1980, Curole’s efforts in overseeing the South Lafourche levee system have saved thousands of lives as well as hundreds of millions of dollars in flood damage and remediation. The success of the levee system, together with Curole’s life-long advocacy for coastal protection and community safety, is widely known to state and national organizations.

Curole was also the visionary behind the Cheniere Hurricane Centennial, the 100-year commemoration of the Great Cheniere Hurricane of 1893, which became a festival that attracted nearly 10,000 visitors from around the world to South Lafourche communities in 1993. He was awarded the Honorary Doctorate of Sciences from Nicholls in 2021.

“Windell is a hero to so many people. He has a singular vision for community protection, which in turn is cultural protection,” said Nicholls Dean of Sciences and Technology, Alcee Fortier Professor and Distinguished Service Professor Dr. John Doucet. “And he works like a shrimper—by the shrimp, not the clock. When there’s shrimp in the water, he’s working—24-7, no matter what time it is.”

Curole has spent his life supporting and protecting South Lafourche communities. Celebrate his story of Cajun ingenuity and his impact on coastal Louisiana.

Tickets are $70 per person, RSVP is required and dress is business attire. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served. Toasting will begin at 4 p.m. and roasting will begin at 5 p.m. All proceeds contribute to Nicholls’ scholarships for students in coastal studies.

To RSVP, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/coastal-center/curole/ . For additional information, contact jenny.schexnayder@nicholls.edu or call 985-448-4442.