Nicholls to Host Three “Mean Girls: High School Version” Musical Performances

Nicholls State University 2023 Performing Arts Camp is set to host three performances of “Mean Girls: High School Version” in Talbot Hall’s Mary and Al Danos Theater. The three performances directed by Rhodes&Rhodes Productions featuring 30 talented teenagers will take place on:

“These kids are so incredibly talented. When people stop by and see them on stage, they’re like ‘Wait…how old are they?’ And when I say ‘about 15’ they are in disbelief. They work so hard to make an incredible show because they love what they do,” said Lauren Rhodes, “Mean Girls” production director.

“It’s really fulfilling watching them do what they love and do it well. We’re excited to share it with the community,” said DJ Rhodes, “Mean Girls” production director.

Adapted from Tina Fey’s hit 2004 film, “Mean Girls” was nominated for a staggering 12 Tony Awards, taking Broadway by storm. The play features character Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna but is unprepared for her wild and vicious strange new home: suburban Illinois.

This naïve newbie will try to rise to the top of the popularity pecking order by taking on “The Plastics,” a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming yet ruthless Regina George, but when Cady and her friends devise a “revenge party” to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that crossing a Queen Bee can get you stung.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in 113 Shaver Gym or online here .