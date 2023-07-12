Nicholls to host Track and Field Camp

Nicholls State University Head Track & Field and Cross Country Coach Stefanie Slekis will be holding a Fundamentals of Speed & Power Camp from July 17-20.

The Track & Field camp will assess athletes’ ability level in speed and power movements associated with a variety of track & field events (sprints, hurdles, jumps, and throws) and specifically address having better sprint mechanics and other movement skills and knowledge needed to improve as a track & field athlete. Many of the skills that will be worked on will benefit the athletes’ performance in other sports as well.

Camp will be led by Head Track & Field and Cross Country Coach Stefanie Slekis ; along with assistant track & field coaches Seth Andres and Troy Taylor . Each camper will leave with the knowledge on what to work on during the off season based on their ability level and a better understanding of how to establish process and outcome goals to improve as an athlete in any sport.

“After having such a successful second year hosting our Fundamentals Cross Country Camp, we wanted to take the time to offer a Fundamentals Speed & Power Camp this summer for those student-athletes that are more inclined to the non-distance Track & Field events,” Coach Slekis said. “The skills that will be assessed and developed during camp translate beyond the Speed & Power events in Track & Field, sprints, hurdles, jumps, and throws, and would be beneficial to a variety of student-athletes who compete in other sports and want the knowledge to improve their sprint mechanics.”

CAMP INFO

Dates: July 17-20, 2023

Time: 7:30 am to 11:30 am

Ages: 10 to 17 years old

Fee: $180.00

Location: Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center Outdoor Track & Field/Soccer Stadium

Registration: To sign up, please click HERE