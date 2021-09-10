Nicholls to implement phased reopening

Nicholls State University plans to implement a phased reopening beginning with business operations on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Students may return to residence halls beginning on Saturday, Sept. 18. Classes will resume online for all students on Monday. Sept. 20. In-person classes are scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 27.

Since the days will need to be made up, Nicholls is converting Fall Break – Oct. 18-19 – and the first three days of our Thanksgiving Holiday – Nov. 22-24 – into hurricane makeup days. Additionally, the Fall semester will now end one week later on Dec. 17, with commencement held on Dec. 18-19.

See the entire letter here:

Dear Colonels,

As Entergy restores power to our communities, we expect our entire campus to have electricity this weekend. As such, we are preparing for the return of our students, faculty and staff.

The university will reopen and resume business operations on Tuesday, Sep. 14. Graduate assistants and student employees may return at this time.

Residence halls will reopen on Saturday, Sep. 18.

Classes will resume with an online format option on Monday, Sep. 20. Any student who needs access to computers or wifi can access labs across campus.

In-person classes will resume on Monday, Sep. 27.

Rebuilding our communities after Hurricane Ida will not be fast, and I understand that not all of us are at the same place in our recovery. Communicate your situation with your professors or supervisors.

We will need to adapt our academic calendar to make up for the days lost to the storm. That includes converting Fall Break – Oct. 18-19 – and the first three days of our Thanksgiving Holiday – Nov. 22-24 – into hurricane makeup days. Additionally, the Fall semester will now end one week later on Dec. 17, with commencement held on Dec. 18-19.

Additionally, we will delay the end of Term A for regular and Nicholls Online students to Oct. 25, and then adjust the schedule of Term B to run from Oct. 27 to Dec. 16.

We are now beginning the long process of helping to rebuild the Bayou Region. We want the campus to be a refuge for you. If you need assistance, the Nicholls Hurricane Ida page has a list of resources to help. Any students who are currently displaced and need to utilize resources at another university in the UL system should fill out this form.

The Nicholls community is here for you. We will all get through this together.