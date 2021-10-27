Nicholls to still require masks indoors for now

In an email to students this evening, Nicholls State University confirmed they will still require masks to be worn indoors, per University of Louisiana System requirements.

Lafourche Parish is still considered “substantial” when it comes to the probability of Covid-19 transmissions.

This number is updated statewide at noon on Wednesdays.

The full letter is below:

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the lifting of the statewide mask mandate effective Wed., Oct. 27, 2021. Masks are still required indoors on the Nicholls campus, however, per University of Louisiana System requirements, which adhere to CDC guidelines.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated students, faculty and staff in the UL System must continue to wear masks indoors on campuses located in communities of “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission. As of today, Tuesday October 26, Lafourche Parish’s community transmission status remains “substantial.” Should that status change, the university will provide updates.

To track our community’s status go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view|Louisiana|22109|Risk|community_transmission_level