Nicholls Track & Field announces 2021 signing class

Nicholls State University Track & Field recently announced a nine-member 2021 signing class for the upcoming year of competition, signing four on the men’s team and five on the women’s team.

Welcome the following new Colonels to the family!

CLASS OF 2021 SIGNEES

Summer Additions

Name: Elaina Hansen

Hometown: Tenino, Wa.

High School: Rainier HS

Previous School: Saint Martin’s University

Events: 1500m — 4:59.88; 3000m — 10:41.05; 5000m — 18:49.70; 10,000m — 38:46.87; 6k (XC) — 22:40.20

Name: Ceren Yilmaz

Home Country: Turkey

Previous School: Suleyman Demirel

Events: 1500m — 4:41.94; 3000m — 10:17.50; 6k (XC) — 21.32.00

Name: Timmy Seiler

Hometown: Baton Rouge, La.

High School: St. Michael the Archangel HS

Events: Distance & Cross Country

Name: Jake Fabacher

Hometown: Howe, Texas

High School: Howe HS

Events: Mid-Distance & Cross Country

Name: Miles Kanipe

Hometown: Dexter, Mich.

High School: Dexter HS

Previous School: Loyola Chicago

Events: Mile — 4:21.03; 3000m — 8:34.15; 8k (XC) — 26.01.00

Name: Randy Canady

Hometown: Groesbeck, Texas

High School: Groesbeck HS

Previous School: Jacksonville College

Events: Mid-Distance & Cross Country

CLASS OF 2021 SIGNEES

Fall & Spring Additions

Name: Ma’Kayla Flakes

Hometown: Spring, Texas

High School: Spring HS

Events: 400m — 56.59; 200m — 25.35

Name: Jadah O’Quain

Hometown: Harker Heights, Texas

High School: Harker Heights HS

Events: Hurdles

Name: Jadacia Shanklin

Hometown: Thibodaux, La.

High School: E.D. White Catholic HS

Events: 100m; 200m