Nicholls Track & Field announces 2021 signing class

Nicholls State University Track & Field recently announced a nine-member 2021 signing class for the upcoming year of competition, signing four on the men’s team and five on the women’s team.
Welcome the following new Colonels to the family!
CLASS OF 2021 SIGNEES
Summer Additions
Name: Elaina Hansen
Hometown: Tenino, Wa.
High School: Rainier HS
Previous School: Saint Martin’s University
Events: 1500m — 4:59.88; 3000m — 10:41.05; 5000m — 18:49.70; 10,000m — 38:46.87; 6k (XC) — 22:40.20
Name: Ceren Yilmaz
Home Country: Turkey
Previous School: Suleyman Demirel
Events: 1500m — 4:41.94; 3000m — 10:17.50; 6k (XC) — 21.32.00
Name: Timmy Seiler
Hometown: Baton Rouge, La.
High School: St. Michael the Archangel HS
Events: Distance & Cross Country
Name: Jake Fabacher
Hometown: Howe, Texas
High School: Howe HS
Events: Mid-Distance & Cross Country
Name: Miles Kanipe
Hometown: Dexter, Mich.
High School: Dexter HS
Previous School: Loyola Chicago
Events: Mile — 4:21.03; 3000m — 8:34.15; 8k (XC) — 26.01.00
Name: Randy Canady
Hometown: Groesbeck, Texas
High School: Groesbeck HS
Previous School: Jacksonville College
Events: Mid-Distance & Cross Country
CLASS OF 2021 SIGNEES
Fall & Spring Additions
Name: Ma’Kayla Flakes
Hometown: Spring, Texas
High School: Spring HS
Events: 400m — 56.59; 200m — 25.35
Name: Jadah O’Quain
Hometown: Harker Heights, Texas
High School: Harker Heights HS
Events: Hurdles
Name: Jadacia Shanklin
Hometown: Thibodaux, La.
High School: E.D. White Catholic HS
Events: 100m; 200m