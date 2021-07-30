Nicholls Track & Field announces 2021 signing class

July 30, 2021
July 30, 2021

Nicholls State University Track & Field recently announced a nine-member 2021 signing class for the upcoming year of competition, signing four on the men’s team and five on the women’s team.

Welcome the following new Colonels to the family!



CLASS OF 2021 SIGNEES
Summer Additions

Name: Elaina Hansen
Hometown: Tenino, Wa.
High School: Rainier HS
Previous School: Saint Martin’s University
Events: 1500m — 4:59.88; 3000m — 10:41.05; 5000m — 18:49.70; 10,000m — 38:46.87; 6k (XC) — 22:40.20

Name: Ceren Yilmaz
Home Country: Turkey
Previous School: Suleyman Demirel
Events: 1500m — 4:41.94; 3000m — 10:17.50; 6k (XC) — 21.32.00



Name: Timmy Seiler
Hometown: Baton Rouge, La.
High School: St. Michael the Archangel HS
Events: Distance & Cross Country

Name: Jake Fabacher
Hometown: Howe, Texas
High School: Howe HS
Events: Mid-Distance & Cross Country

Name: Miles Kanipe
Hometown: Dexter, Mich.
High School: Dexter HS
Previous School: Loyola Chicago
Events: Mile — 4:21.03; 3000m — 8:34.15; 8k (XC) — 26.01.00



Name: Randy Canady
Hometown: Groesbeck, Texas
High School: Groesbeck HS
Previous School: Jacksonville College
Events: Mid-Distance & Cross Country

Fall & Spring Additions

Name: Ma’Kayla Flakes
Hometown: Spring, Texas
High School: Spring HS
Events: 400m — 56.59; 200m — 25.35



Name: Jadah O’Quain
Hometown: Harker Heights, Texas
High School: Harker Heights HS
Events: Hurdles

Name: Jadacia Shanklin
Hometown: Thibodaux, La.
High School: E.D. White Catholic HS
Events: 100m; 200m



July 30, 2021

