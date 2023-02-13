Nicholls Tutorial & Academic Enhancement Center Awarded Recertification as Level 3 Tutor Training Program

Nicholls State University is pleased to announce that the Tutorial and Academic Enhancement Center has been awarded recertification as a Level 3 Certified Tutor Training Program by the internationally recognized College Reading and Learning Association.

The Nicholls Tutorial and Academic Enhancement Center has worked hard to develop a tutor training program that meets CRLA’s rigorous standards and has successfully completed the highest level of the International Tutor Training Program Certification peer review process.

Achieving certification means that the Nicholls State University Tutorial and Academic Center has met CRLA’s high standards for tutor selection, training, direct service and evaluation as an integral part of their overall tutoring program.

About Nicholls Tutorial & Academic Enhancement Center

The Nicholls TAEC offers a supportive learning environment to help students develop confidence in their academic abilities, providing assistance in many subjects through peer tutoring, coaching in writing, modeling learning strategies and other forms of academic assistance to all Nicholls students. Students can receive assistance through both the Tutoring Center and the Writing Center.

To improve retention, the TAEC assists students in enhancing their learning potential and developing academic proficiency. Using skilled, knowledgeable peer tutors, the center fosters intellectual discipline, study skills, student confidence and independent learning.

The Center assists students by offering tutoring in multiple disciplines and formats. In an individualized learning environment, tutors help students overcome academic challenges, leading them to successful course completion.

About College Reading & Learning Association

CRLA is the premier organization for the advancement of learner-centered professionals from across all academic disciplines and a variety of fields who are committed to supporting college literacy and learning toward equity and justice within and beyond postsecondary education.

CRLA’s mission is to provide resources and opportunities to support and develop learner-centered postsecondary professionals. We leverage our collective expertise toward the ultimate goal of supporting students throughout their postsecondary literacy and learning journeys. As an organization, CRLA champions both professionals and the learners they serve through the purposeful linkage of advocacy, research and practice.

For more than thirty years, CRLA has been a leader in learning assistance, reading and academic support programs with almost 1,300 members and over 2,000 certified training programs worldwide.