Nicholls, UNO Sign Engineering MOU

Nicholls State University and the University of New Orleans have signed an agreement to develop a plan to offer UNO’s Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering on Nicholls’ campus and prepare students in an engineering curriculum aligned with local industry needs.

Nicholls has identified a large population of students in its region who have left the area to study engineering at other universities. The agreement between Nicholls and UNO will enhance the capacity of each school to address needs in the engineering workforce by working collaboratively to design academic offerings focused on improving engineering workforce talent.

“Nicholls recognizes the need in our region for professionals in engineering and similar disciplines to fill the workforce,” said Jay Clune, Nicholls State University President. “Partnerships like this one with UNO strengthen not only our ties with a sister institution but also our ties with the region we serve.”

“We see this as an opportunity to grow our mechanical engineering program while supporting the need for workforce development and economic growth in the Bayou Region,” said Lizette Chevalier, dean of UNO’s Dr. Robert A. Savoie College of Engineering. “Nicholls already has a pre-engineering program and ties to its regional engineering community, so this partnership will help us build collaboratively.”

The plan includes delivery of up to six semesters of coursework relevant to UNO’s Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering through Nicholls State University and a guide for reliable transfer of coursework between the universities. Faculty members on both campuses will be able to accommodate student advising and counseling, professional development and connect students to industry and professional practitioners. The universities will facilitate collaborative research and service ventures between faculty at UNO and Nicholls, involving students and improving knowledge of engineering issues.